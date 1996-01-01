24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A homeless individual residing by the seashore for a year develops bleeding gums. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the individual has abstained from consuming fruits and vegetables for the past nine months. Which of the following deficiencies in vitamins or minerals could potentially be responsible for the occurrence of bleeding gums in this homeless individual?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vitamin B
B
Vitamin A
C
Vitamin D
D
Vitamin C