14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
14. Autonomic Nervous System Neurotransmitters and Receptors
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nicotine stimulates the sympathetic nervous system leading to an increased release of catecholamines such as adrenaline. This results in:
Nicotine stimulates the sympathetic nervous system leading to an increased release of catecholamines such as adrenaline. This results in:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreased blood pressure
B
Increased heart rate
C
Abnormal blood clot formation
D
Reduced oxygen supply