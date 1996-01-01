14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oral corticosteroids, which are treatments for asthma, can also inhibit bone formation when taken for a long period of time. Therefore, oral corticosteroids can increase the likelihood of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Osteoporosis
B
Paget's disease
C
Osteoarthritis
D
Osteopetrosis