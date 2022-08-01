Introduction to Meiosis Example 1

already. So here we have an example problem that wants us to complete the sentence using one of these five potential answer options down below. And it says that the process of my oh sis produces an option. A notice says to diverse hap Lloyd game eat cells. Now, of course, from our last lesson video, we know that my oh sis is going to result in four cells not to sell. So any option that says two cells we know is going to be incorrect for my oh sis, so we can eliminate both Option A and Option B, which both mentioned two cells. And another thing that we can note is that my oh sis is going to create for genetically diverse cells that are not identical to each other. And so to say that it's going to create four identical cells is going to be incorrect and so we can eliminate both answer option C and answer option E because they both say identical. And so it turns out that option D is going to be the correct answer just through that logic there. And so my oasis ends up producing for genetically diverse cells that are Hap Lloyd Gam. It sells, meaning that they're going to be happy Lloyd, meaning that they're going to have half the number of chromosomes or just one copy of every chromosome and game meats, meaning that they're going to be sex cells, either sperm or egg. And so answer Option D is the correct answer to this example problem, and that concludes this example, so I'll see you all in our next video.

