12. Meiosis
Introduction to Meiosis
12. Meiosis
Introduction to Meiosis
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following steps must occur before Meiosis I in germ cells?
1624
views
11
rank
Multiple Choice
In Meiosis I, cytokinesis usually occurs after telophase I and produces:
a) Four diploid cells.
b) Two haploid cells.
c) Four haploid cells.
d) Two diploid cells.
2426
views
12
rank
Multiple Choice
In Meiosis II, ________ cells are divided into 4 ___________ daughter cells.
a) Diploid; Haploid.
b) Haploid; Diploid.
c) Haploid; Haploid.
d) Diploid; Diploid.
1838
views
15
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
In a diploid cell containing 10 chromosomes, meiosis results in the formation of daughter cells containing __________ chromosomes.
680
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following results in cells that contain half the parental chromosome number?
462
views
Textbook Question
Sperm and eggs in humans always . a. each have two copies of every gene; b. each have one copy of every gene; c. each contain either all recessive alleles or all dominant alleles; d. are genetically identical to all other sperm or eggs produced by that person; e. each contain all of the genetic information from their producer
670
views
Textbook Question
MAKE CONNECTIONS In Figure 33.7, assume that the two medusae shown at step 4 were produced by one polyp colony. Review Concept 12.1 and Concept 13.3, and then use your understanding of mitosis and meiosis to select which of the following is true. (A) Both the medusae and the gametes are genetically identical. (B) Neither the medusae nor the gametes are genetically identical. (C) The medusae are not genetically identical but the gametes are genetically identical. (D) The medusae are genetically identical but the gametes differ genetically.
460
views
Textbook Question
MAKE CONNECTIONS In Figure 33.8, assume that the two medusae shown at step 4 were produced by one polyp colony. Review Concept 12.1 and Concept 13.3, and then use your understanding of mitosis and meiosis to evaluate whether the following sentence is true or false; if false, select the answer that provides the correct reason. Although the two medusae are genetically identical, a sperm produced by one will differ genetically from an egg produced by the other. a. False (both the medusae and the gametes are genetically identical) b. False (neither the medusae nor the gametes are genetically identical) c. False (the medusae are not identical but the gametes are) d. True
458
views
Showing 13 of 13 practice