Introduction to Meiosis

MAKE CONNECTIONS In Figure 33.8, assume that the two medusae shown at step 4 were produced by one polyp colony. Review Concept 12.1 and Concept 13.3, and then use your understanding of mitosis and meiosis to evaluate whether the following sentence is true or false; if false, select the answer that provides the correct reason. Although the two medusae are genetically identical, a sperm produced by one will differ genetically from an egg produced by the other. a. False (both the medusae and the gametes are genetically identical) b. False (neither the medusae nor the gametes are genetically identical) c. False (the medusae are not identical but the gametes are) d. True