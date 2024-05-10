Skip to main content
12. Meiosis
Introduction to Meiosis

Textbook Question
MAKE CONNECTIONS In Figure 33.7, assume that the two medusae shown at step 4 were produced by one polyp colony. Review Concept 12.1 and Concept 13.3, and then use your understanding of mitosis and meiosis to select which of the following is true. (A) Both the medusae and the gametes are genetically identical. (B) Neither the medusae nor the gametes are genetically identical. (C) The medusae are not genetically identical but the gametes are genetically identical. (D) The medusae are genetically identical but the gametes differ genetically.
Textbook Question
MAKE CONNECTIONS In Figure 33.8, assume that the two medusae shown at step 4 were produced by one polyp colony. Review Concept 12.1 and Concept 13.3, and then use your understanding of mitosis and meiosis to evaluate whether the following sentence is true or false; if false, select the answer that provides the correct reason. Although the two medusae are genetically identical, a sperm produced by one will differ genetically from an egg produced by the other. a. False (both the medusae and the gametes are genetically identical) b. False (neither the medusae nor the gametes are genetically identical) c. False (the medusae are not identical but the gametes are) d. True
