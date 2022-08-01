Introduction to Meiosis

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to my oh, sis. And so it's important to note that even before my ASUs takes place, a deployed cell must first replicate its DNA and make proteins for cell division in a process that we know as interphase. And so really, what we're saying here is that even before my oh, sis takes place, interface still needs to take place. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice that this orange region that you see over here is representing interphase as we discussed it in our previous lesson videos when we were talking about the cell cycle. And so even before my oh sis takes place, interphase first needs to take place, and interphase is still going to have a G one phase and s phase and a G two phase. And, of course, the S phase is where the DNA is going to get replicated. And so, even before my oh sis can take place, interface takes place and DNA replication is going to occur. And so notice that my oh sis here is indicated by this region of our image. And really, when we look at the process of my oasis. It's actually broken down into two parts. My ASUs one followed by psychokinesis and my ASUs two, followed by psychokinesis. And so ultimately, as we move forward in our course, we'll talk Mawr and Maura about this process of my oh, sis, and break it down much further. But really, what you can see here is that my oh, sis eyes not going to be a cyclic process that regenerates the same types of cells like what might assist does. And so notice that instead of forming a full circle that starts and ends at the same place, you can see that with this process of my oh sis, it really creates a linear type fashion here that is not going to be cyclic and regenerate the same types of cells on again as we move forward. In our course, we're going to talk Mawr and mawr about my oh, sis. But really the biggest take away that you can get about this process of my oh sis, is that it's going to start with a deployed germ cell, and it's going to end with four genetically diverse Hap Lloyd cells or more specifically, Hap Lloyd gam eats and recall gametes are just the sex cells either sperm or eggs. And so what is this germ cell here, This deployed germ cell. Well, the germ cell is again a deployed cell. So it's going to have two copies of every chromosome. And it's the deploy. Sell the access, The precursor for making game. It's and so the germ cell eyes going to ultimately be the start of my ASUs starts with the germ cell and the end of my ASUs ends with making these gametes either the sperm or the egg. And so what you can see here is that again, the process of my ASUs is right here. It starts with a deployed germ cell that has two copies of every chromosome and through the process of my oasis, which again is broken down into my ASUs one followed by psychokinesis and my ASUs two, followed by psychokinesis at the end of my oh sis noticed that we have four, uh gah meet cells that are going to be happy Lloyd represented by end and they're going to be genetically diverse. This cell would be genetically different from this one which is genetically different from this one and this one. And so again, through this image here on comparing it to the cell cycle that we talked about in our previous lesson videos, you could get a better feel for how my oh sis is going to be similar and yet still different from some of the cell cycle that we talked about previously and again, as we move forward in our courts, we're gonna talk mawr and more about my Oh, sis. So, uh, I'll see you all in our next video.

