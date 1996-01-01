Introduction to Meiosis Practice Problems
Humans have 46 chromosomes, 23 of which come from the mother and the other half from the father. In some cases, the number of chromosomes may become different and this can cause chromosome abnormalities. The condition in which there is a presence of three homologous chromosomes in chromosome 21 is called _____, while the condition brought by the presence of three sets of chromosomes is called ______.
Meiosis is a process in which gametes are produced through two rounds of cell division which results in the production of _____ daughter cells that are _____.
Asexual and sexual phases alternate in Obelia, with one producing the other. Assume a polyp produces two genetically identical medusae, but the gametes released by these medusae are genetically distinct. Based on this information, identify the mode of reproduction in the polyps and medusae of Obelia.