7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzymes Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following image shows an enzyme activity rate at different environmental temperatures. Based on the image, what is the optimum temperature of this enzyme?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The enzyme activity is at its maximum value at the optimum pH. What happens to an enzyme when it is subjected to very acidic or alkaline pH?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement correctly describes the association between the enzyme and the environmental temperature?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction contains unlimited substrates but the rate of reaction is constant at 10°C. All of the following can increase the rate of reaction EXCEPT: