7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzymes
Which of the following are examples of the functions of enzymes?
a) A lactase enzyme breaking down lactose sugar in the small intestine.
b) A DNA polymerase enzyme synthesizing new strands of DNA.
c) A lipase enzyme breaking down fats (lipids) in the small intestine.
d) A helicase enzyme unraveling DNA so it can be replicated.
e) All of the above.
Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic.
a) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
b) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
c) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
d) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.