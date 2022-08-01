Embryogenesis and Body Axes 4495

hi in this video will be talking about plant development, which you'll see has many similarities. Toe animal development but also some key differences. Now embryo genesis is when the fertilized AV you'll develops into a seed containing a plant embryo, meaning that the seed is not the whole embryo. It actually contains the embryo and some support structures similar to like the placenta in mammals. Now. Another key difference is that plant cells don't migrate during development, like animal cells do. You might remember that when we're talking about animal development, we said that some animal cells will break away and move around the developing embryo to form specialized structures. Specifically, you might remember the Museo term. Those so mites had cell clusters that would break away to form. Specialized structures will plant cells don't migrate, they just don't move around at all. And it has to do with the fact that plant cells are different than animal cells. They have those cell walls, for example. Now, germination is the process by which a plant forms from a seed, and after germination, we have both vegetative development, which is the process that develops the roots, leaves and stems basically the non reproductive parts of the plant. There's also reproductive development, which is the process that develops reproductive parts of the plant. So essentially the process of plant development is how you can take a single plant cell like we see right here and turn that into you. He germinated seed like we see right there now, just like animal bodies have axes. Plant bodies also have axes, but they're different axes. Now you might remember that animals have a, uh, anterior posterior access axis. Well, this is similar to the A pickle basil axis of a plant which goes from the roots to the chutes and from the stem to the tips of leaves. So here we have our A pickle basil access. There's also a radial axis which, if you think of this, is a cross section of the stem of this plant. The radial axis is from the center of the stem outward. So this is our radio access. All right, let's flip the page

