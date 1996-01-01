Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
A strawberry plant mutant that fails to make stolons would suffer from (A) too little mineral absorption. (B) a tendency to topple over. (C) too little water absorption. (D) a reduction in asexual reproduction

