Shoots and Leaves

the roots main job is absorbing water and nutrients. The chutes main job is to absorb co two and light and to then carry out photosynthesis. The stem of the plant is the vertical growth structure. This is how the plant is going to reach its leaves up to get access toe light. And when we talk about the stem of a plant, it's important to get some terminology straight. There are these points on the stem we call with notes. This is basically the part of the stem where leaves and buds will grow out and the space between these nodes is called an intern owed. So basically, the stem of a plant is made up of a Siris of inter nodes and nodes. Now, at these nodes we have what is called a lateral, or sometimes an auxiliary bud. And you can see a picture of that. Here we have these little buds represented in yellow, appearing at the nodes of stem. Now at the top of the plant will have what's called the a pickle. Bud. You can see that up here. This image is labeled terminal, but this is also called the a pickle. But now this a pickle. Bud is the primary growth point of the plant. This is where the plant is going to basically grow upward from those lateral buds are where leaves, um, branches or flatters. Various lateral structures will develop so a pickle but is for vertical growth lateral but is for, uh, lateral growth. Now very quickly. Branches are special structure. That is a woody projection from the plant, not all plants or woody plants. So not all plants are going to have those woody projections. Some stems are non woody, so turning our attention to what grows on the stem. Let's look at leaves these air the organs, vascular plants that are the sights of photosynthesis and gas exchange. And they actually have two parts the petty oh, which is thestreet talk or this portion that connects the leaf to this stem. So this is petty ole right here, and then the other portion is called the blade like a blade of grass. That's really the portion we think of as the leaf, so to speak. Now the interior tissue of leaf is where the magic of photosynthesis, so to speak, happens. We call that area the Miso Phil So here. This is all miso, Phil, and you can actually see this layer on the outside. That's the cuticle, a structure we've talked about before That prevents water loss from land plants and also, you might notice here in the bottom, the guard cells thes cells around the opening in the leaf known as thes stone MMA, or stay mata as the plural form you see here. So those snow mata are the pores and leaf that control gas exchange and help regulate water loss. So uhh, they open and close based on the swelling or shriveling of the guard cells, which are these special cells that fluctuate there to ter giggity to open and close that poor that stone A. And you can see that going on in these images here, and actually the way these plants swell or shrivel is by moving potassium ions and water follows those potassium ions, so either they're drawn into the HVAC. You'll write the central Vac u ALS water follows. They get targeted. So here, there targeted, they swell up, and that pops open the port or the potassium ions. Leave the evac. You'll go to the extra cellular environment, drawing water out of the HVAC. You'll making those guards cells shrink and lose to tear giggity. And that causes thes Stoneman to close. All right, that's all I have for this page. Let's flip.

