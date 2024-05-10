33. Plant Anatomy
Roots and Shoots
Multiple Choice
Leaves occur at intervals along the plant stem. What is the region where a leaf is attached to the stem?
Multiple Choice
The shoot system of a prickly pear cactus consists of broad paddle-like structures covered with clusters of spines. The spines are modified leaves, so the flat green paddles must be modified versions of what structure?
Multiple Choice
A cross section of a plant part exposes epidermis, a thick cortex, and a central cylinder of xylem and phloem. This part is a __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is closest to the center of a buttercup (eudicot) root?
Multiple Choice
In most leaves, chloroplast-containing cells are most closely compacted in the __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct arrangement of structures from the inside to the outside of a leaf blade?
Textbook Question
Create a diagram or concept map that shows the relationships between the following: root system, root hairs, shoot system, leaves, petioles, blades, stems, nodes, internodes, flowers.
Textbook Question
The root pericycle is the site where (A) secondary growth originates. (B) root hairs originate. (C) lateral roots originate. (D) the endodermis originates
Textbook Question
Root apical meristems are found (A) only in taproots. (B) only in lateral roots. (C) only in adventitious roots. (D) in all roots
