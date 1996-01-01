General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
39. Digestive System
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
Problem
If you were to jog 1 km a few hours after lunch, which stored fuel would you probably tap? a. muscle proteins b. muscle and liver glycogen c. fat in the liver d. fat in adipose tissue
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
BioFlix: Homeostasis: Regulating Blood Sugar
by Pearson
17 views
BioFlix: Diabetes
by Pearson
16 views
Composition of Blood
by Andrey K
16 views
Components of Blood and their function
by MooMooMath and Science
34 views
Introduction to Blood
by MissAmaez
11 views
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
by Jason Amores Sumpter
52 views
PE: The Components of Blood
by Atomi
22 views
The Composition and Function of Blood
by Professor Dave Explains
45 views
Regulation of Blood Glucose
by Andrey K
32 views
Blood glucose regulation
by plowton
41 views
How Insulin and Glucagon Work
by Leigh Foy
47 views
Blood Sugar Levels Homeostasis
by Tamer Shabaan
116 views
Insulin and the Regulation of Glucose in the Blood
by MarkHoelzer
36 views
Blood Glucose Regulation and Diabetes
by Zero To Finals
52 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.