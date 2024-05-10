13. Mendelian Genetics
Monohybrid Crosses
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the genotypic ratio of offspring created from a cross of two heterozygous parents for a single gene?
a) 2:2
b) 3:1
c) 1:2:1
d) 1:3
Multiple Choice
In a single gene cross between a homozygous dominant parent and a homozygous recessive parent, which generation is always completely heterozygous?
a) F1 generation.
b) F2 generation.
c) F3 generation.
d) P generation.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following single gene crosses would always result in all offspring with the dominant phenotype?
a) tt x tt.
b) Tt x Tt.
c) TT x tt.
d) Tt x tt.
Multiple Choice
Assume tall (T) is completely dominant to dwarf (t) in a certain species of plant. If a homozygous dominant individual is crossed with a homozygous dwarf, the offspring will __________.
Multiple Choice
Pea plants are tall if they have the genotype TT or Tt, and they are short if they have genotype tt. A tall plant is mated with a short plant. Which outcome below would indicate that the tall parent plant was heterozygous?
Multiple Choice
If an organism that is homozygous dominant is crossed with a heterozygote for that trait, the offspring will be __________.
Textbook Question
Two fruit flies with eyes of the usual red color are crossed, and their offspring are as follows: 77 red-eyed males, 71 ruby-eyed males, 152 red-eyed females. The allele for ruby eyes is a. autosomal (carried on an autosome) and dominant. b. autosomal and recessive. c. sex-linked and dominant. d. sex-linked and recessive.
