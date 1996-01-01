13. Mendelian Genetics
Monohybrid Crosses Practice Problems
13. Mendelian Genetics
Monohybrid Crosses Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A botanist crosses a plant with red flowers with another plant of the same species with white flowers and discovers that the F1 generation has plants with pink flowers. When he crossed these F1 plants, he obtained red, pink, and white flowers in a ratio of 1:2:1. What do you think the genotype of pink flowers will be if the flower colour alleles are R (red) and r (white)?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long-stemmed homozygous (II) pea plant is crossed with a short-stemmed homozygous (ii) pea plant. Which of the following punnet squares correctly illustrates the resulting genotypes of the offspring?