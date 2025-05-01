Monohybrid Crosses Practice Problems

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- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
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- Introduction to Transcription(0)
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- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
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- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
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- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
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- The Human Population(0)
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- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
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Monohybrid Crosses: Videos & Practice Problems
A botanist crosses a plant with red flowers with another plant of the same species with white flowers and discovers that the F1 generation has plants with pink flowers. When he crossed these F1 plants, he obtained red, pink, and white flowers in a ratio of 1:2:1. What do you think the genotype of pink flowers will be if the flower colour alleles are R (red) and r (white)?
A long-stemmed homozygous (II) pea plant is crossed with a short-stemmed homozygous (ii) pea plant. Which of the following punnet squares correctly illustrates the resulting genotypes of the offspring?
Huntington's disease is a heritable condition resulting from CAG trinucleotide repeat expansion on chromosome 4p specifically in the huntingtin (HTT) gene. This is an example of:
What phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation was observed by Mendel in his monohybrid cross?
What is the probability of getting wrinkled seeds if we self-cross a heterozygous round-seeded pea plant?
What is the typical genotypic ratio resulting from a monohybrid cross of two heterozygous parents (Aa x Aa)?
What is the typical phenotypic ratio resulting from a monohybrid cross of two heterozygous parents (Aa x Aa)?
Which of the following represents the correct setup for a Punnett square of a monohybrid cross between two heterozygous organisms (Aa x Aa)?
What is the probability of obtaining a homozygous recessive offspring from a monohybrid cross between two heterozygous parents (Aa x Aa)?
In a monohybrid cross between two heterozygous pea plants, what is the predicted phenotypic outcome if the dominant allele codes for tall plants?
Why is it important to understand both genotypic and phenotypic ratios in genetic inheritance?
In a monohybrid cross with complete dominance, if the phenotypic ratio is 3:1, what percentage of the offspring will express the recessive phenotype?
Which of the following genotypes result from a monohybrid cross of two heterozygous parents (Aa x Aa)?
What is the probability of obtaining a heterozygous offspring from a monohybrid cross between two heterozygous parents (Aa x Aa)?
In a monohybrid cross of pea plants, if the recessive allele codes for white flowers and both parents are heterozygous, what is the expected phenotypic ratio?
Which statement best describes the significance of genotypic ratios in genetic studies?
In a monohybrid cross with a 3:1 phenotypic ratio, what is the probability of expressing the dominant trait?
For a monohybrid cross , red is dominant to white . If 160 offspring are produced, how many are expected to show the dominant phenotype?
From the cross , a researcher obtained 84 offspring. If all homozygous recessive offspring are removed, how many of the remaining offspring are expected to be heterozygous?
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Punnett Square Calculator
Build Punnett squares (2×2 or 4×4) and get genotype/phenotype probabilities
Dihybrid Cross Calculator
Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns
Pedigree Analysis Calculator
Determine inheritance modes from a pedigree, calculate offspring risk, or find consanguinity risk - with diagrams