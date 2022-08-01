Genotypic vs. Phenotypic Ratio

in this video, we're going to distinguish between the Gina Tip IQ and FINA tip IQ ratios. And so the Gina typical ratio, as its name implies, is going to be the ratio of different Gina types observed amongst the offspring. And so the characteristic Gina typical ratio from a mono hybrid cross is 1 to 2 toe one, where there is one home, a zegas dominant individual for every two hetero zegas individuals for every one Homo zegas recess of individual. Now the FINA typical ratio, as its name implies, is going to be the ratio of different fino types of observed amongst the offspring. And so the characteristic FINA typical ratio from a mono hybrid cross is three toe one, where there are three individuals that display the dominant phenotype and one individual that displays the recess of phenotype. And so, of course, previously we had done a mono hybrid cross here. And of course, the results of the mono hybrid cross are in this pawn it square, and what you can see is that once again, the Gino typical ratio shows the ratios of the Gina types. So there is again one Homo zegas, dominant individual to hetero Zegas individuals or possibilities. And one ho Mose, I guess recess it possibility, and so that 1 to 2 to one is coming straight from that one. Homo zegas dominant to hetero Zegas and one Hamas, I guess. Recessive. Now again, the Gina typical ratio is different than the FINA typical ratio. The FINA typical ratio looks at the FINA types, and the FINA types are the colors of the peas. And so amongst the offspring, there are three possibilities for the offspring to be yellow and one possibility for the offspring to be green. And so the ratio is three toe one. And those are the characteristic Gina Typical and FINA typical ratios of mono hybrid crosses, and that's important to keep in mind. So this here concludes our introduction to Gina Tipping and FINA typical ratios, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

