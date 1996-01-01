Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Consider this pathway: epinephrine → G protein-coupled receptor → G protein → adenylyl cyclase → cAMP. Identify the second messenger. a. cAMP b. G protein c. GTP d. adenylyl cyclase

