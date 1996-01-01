10. Cell Signaling
Signal Amplification Practice Problems
9 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the signaling molecule outside the cell trigger the phosphorylation cascade inside the cell?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not a result of a disruption in the signal transduction cascade caused by low FSH production?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What effect will low luteinizing hormone have on the signal transduction cascade in the testis?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the importance of the networks formed by many signal transduction pathways?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the result of signal amplification through the phosphorylation cascade?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following depicts the correct sequence of events in G protein-coupled receptor signaling.