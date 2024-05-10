Signal Amplification

Kinases and phosphatases are essential to the cell because they:

a) Are enzymes that synthesize proteins.

b) Are enzymes that degrade proteins.

c) Are enzymes that can turn proteins 'on' and/or 'off' through changes in phosphorylation.

d) Are enzymes that can turn proteins 'on' and/or 'off' through changes in proton concentrations.

e) None of the above.