Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of the following occurs during the Calvin cycle? (A) carbon fixation (B) reduction of NADP+ (C) release of oxygen (D) generation of CO2

Similar Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.