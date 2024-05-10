9. Photosynthesis
Calvin Cycle
9. Photosynthesis
Calvin Cycle
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The reactions of the Calvin cycle are not directly dependent on light, but they usually do not occur at night. Why?
3491
views
Multiple Choice
Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) is produced in the stroma of chloroplasts. Which of the following statements is most accurate regarding this compound?
1897
views
Multiple Choice
The function of the light reactions is to ___________, while the function of the Calvin Cycle is to __________.
1535
views
14
rank
Textbook Question
Which of the following are produced by reactions that take place in the thylakoids and consumed by reactions in the stroma? a. CO2 and H2O b. ATP and NADPH c. ATP, NADPH, and CO2 d. ATP, NADPH, and O2
716
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following occurs during the Calvin cycle? (A) carbon fixation (B) reduction of NADP+ (C) release of oxygen (D) generation of CO2
1541
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
The reactions of the Calvin cycle are not directly dependent on light, but they usually do not occur at night. Why? (Explain your answer.) a. It is often too cold at night for these reactions to take place. b. Carbon dioxide concentrations decrease at night. c. The Calvin cycle depends on products of the light reactions. d. Plants usually close their stomata at night.
451
views
Textbook Question
Describe the three phases of the Calvin cycle and how the products of the light-capturing reactions participate in this process.
1009
views
Showing 17 of 17 practice