9. Photosynthesis
Calvin Cycle Practice Problems
8 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes why the Calvin cycle is referred to as light-independent reactions?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Calvin cycle, which utilizes _______ from the light reaction to generate glucose, is carried out in the ________ of the chloroplast.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many photons of light are used to produce six oxygen molecules during photosynthesis?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Calvin cycle includes three main phases namely, carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of carbon acceptor. Which one of the following options correctly describes all these three phases?