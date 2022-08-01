in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the Calvin Cycle. And so we know already that the Calvin Cycle is the second stage of photosynthesis following the light reactions. And so the Calvin Cycle as the second stage of photosynthesis. It's actually going to use the N A, D. P H and the A T P that was generated from the light reactions the first stage of photosynthesis. And so, ultimately, the n a. T. PH and the 80 p made from the light reactions is going to be used to power the Calvin cycle. And ultimately, this energy from the light reaction is gonna be utilized by the Calvin cycle to make organic molecules, for example, glucose, a sugar that is widely widely prevalent and abundant. Now the Calvin cycle specifically occurs in the strom A of the chloroplast. And so this is contrary to the light reactions which occurs in the Fila coid of the of the chloroplast. And so the light reactions occur in the Fila coid of the chloroplast. But the Calvin cycle does not occur in the Fila coid. It occurs in the strom a of the chloroplast and again Strom, a is not to be confused with Stow Mata. Still, Mata are the openings that can open and close within leaves themselves. But Strom A is referring to the fluid filled space within the chloroplast. And so it's going to occur in the Strom A. And it's also going to consume carbon dioxide, gas or CO two gas from the atmosphere. And ultimately, the co two gas from the Atmosphere is gonna be utilized to build glucose. And so let's take a look at our image down below, which notice the light reactions Region over here is all great out, and it's much smaller and de emphasize because we already covered the light reactions over here in our previous lesson videos. And so we already know from our previous lesson videos that the light reactions occurs in the Thilo Coid size, specifically these green pancake structures that air within the chloroplast. And of course, this great out structure in the background represents the chloroplast itself. And so we know from our previous lesson. Videos with light reactions uses photons of light from our sun and water molecules, and ultimately it converts these, uh, these react INTs into the products of oxygen gas and 80 p and N a. D pH and ultimately the deep and Enoch pH coming from the light reaction is gonna be utilized to power the Calvin cycle, which is really the main focus of this video. And the Calvin cycle occurs again in the strom A of the chloroplast, which is this fluid filled space that we see here within the chloroplast itself. And the Calvin cycle is gonna be powered by the 80 p and any DPH provided by the light reactions. And it's also going to take in carbon dioxide gas from the atmosphere and ultimately used the 80 p and N 80 ph and carbon dioxide gas to generate organic molecules such as glucose, which we can see down here. And so we're going to talk more about the Calvin Cycle as we move forward in our course. So this year is just the introduction, and I'll see you all in our next video when we'll talk more about the Calvin cycle.

Hide transcripts