in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to cancer. And so cancer is a disease characterized by uncontrollable cell growth or cell division. And so this uncontrollable cell division is going to lead to the development of malignant tumors. Now a tumor is defined as an overgrowth of cells or, in other words, an abnormal mass of tissue. And tumors typically can cause health complications. And really, there are two main types of tumors that you should be familiar with. The first main type of tumor are the malignant tumors, which are an overgrowth of cancerous cells that migrate or, in other words, metastasize to other organs. And really, the malignant tumors are the ones that are the most dangerous because they can create a tumor in one area of the body. But then they can migrate or metastasized to a completely different organ within the body and also cause health complications in that other organ. Now, benign tumors are the second type of tumor, and these are not cancerous. This is an overgrowth of cells that are not cancer cells, and they do not migrate, so they do not metastasize. Instead, the benign tumors are going to remain at the same site, and benign tumors are or can be can cause health complications. But they're not nearly as dangerous as the malignant tumors are. And so now below in our image notice. Over here on the far left, we're showing you malignant tumors, and over here on the far right, we're showing you the benign tumors. And so again, the malignant tumors are cancerous. And so the benign tumors over here on this side are non cancerous cells. Now, the malignant tumors that are cancers there actually non caps, elated and the benign tumors over here they actually are caps elated. And the capsule is just this, uh, basically structure of tissue that can surround and capsule ate the cells basically containing them in their same area. Now the malignant tumors tend to be very fast growing. They divide very, very fast since they are cancerous cells, whereas the benign tumors arm or slow growing, and then in terms of metastasizing or migrating to other areas of the body. Of course, malignant tumors are characterized by the migration or the metastases, so this is of course, going to be yes, they do metastasize, whereas the benign tumors On the other hand, in terms of do They metastasize, the answer to this would be no, they do not metastasize and partially because they are capsule aid. And so this year concludes our introduction to cancer and the difference between malignant tumors and benign tumors. And in our next lesson, video will get to talk a little bit more about cancer by talking about specific genes that control the cell cycle. So I'll see you all in that video.

