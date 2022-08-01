Intramolecular vs. Intermolecular Bonds

in this video, we're going to distinguish between intra molecular and inter molecular bonds. And so chemical bonds between atoms can either be once again intra molecular or in ter molecular bonds. And so number one here is focused on the intra molecular bonds, which are interactions between atoms within the same molecule. And so, of course, the number one that we have up above here and the text corresponding with intra molecular bonds corresponds with the number one that we have over here on the left hand side of the image for intra molecular bonds. So let's take a look at the image down below over here on the left hand side. And so notice that in the middle we're showing you a water molecule. We're showing you h 20 two hydrogen, one oxygen atom. And so these lines that you see here forming between these different atoms represent a type of chemical bonds that will get to talk more about as we move forward. But notice that these lines these chemical bonds, are forming within the same water molecule right here. And so these two bonds are almost trapped within the same molecule, and so you can think the intra the tra here can remind you of the word trapped. And so they're going to be trapped within the same molecule. Just like this guy here is trapped behind these bars. And so you can think that the intra is going to be for within the same molecule within molecules now in term, molecular bonds, on the other hand, are going to be interactions between atoms of different molecules. So once again, the number two that we have above in the text is gonna correspond with the number two that we have down below in our image. So let's take a look at the right hand side of our image this time. And what you'll notice is that we're showing you, uh, to water molecules were showing you one over here, and we're showing you another water molecule over here. And so this time we're focused specifically on a bond that is forming between these two different molecules. And so because it's forming between two different molecules, it's not going to be trapped within the same molecule. And so inter molecular bonds are not trapped. And so you can think that the T er here cannot be used to spell trapped, and so it's not going to be trapped. And instead it's gonna be forming between different molecules. And so it's almost like how you can see one person giving ah high five to another person. So it's almost like one molecule is giving ah, high five to another molecule right here. And this high five would be this right here. So it's forming between different molecules. And so you can think that the, uh, inter over here is going to be for between different molecules and so hopefully this will help you guys better distinguish the difference between intra molecular which are trapped within the same molecule, and inter molecular bonds which are not trapped within the molecule and formed between different molecules. And so we'll be able to get some practice with these ideas moving forward in our course, and I'll see you in our next video

