2. Chemistry
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Open Question
Appropriately label all of the chemical bonds in this image as either intramolecular or intermolecular.
Multiple Choice
Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding
According to the map above, which of the following are types of covalent bonds?
a) Polar.
b) Van der Waals.
c) Ionic.
d) Hydrogen.
e) None of the above.
Multiple Choice
How would you respond to this reasoning? Oxygen is not a greenhouse gas; therefore, gases containing oxygen—such as ozone, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide—are not greenhouse gases either.
Multiple Choice
An atom that normally has __________ in its outer shell would not tend to form chemical bonds with other atoms.
Multiple Choice
The chemical characteristics or reactivity of an element depend mostly on the __________.
Multiple Choice
Some groups of chemical elements react similarly to one another. For example, the chemistries of sodium and of lithium are similar, as are the chemistries of chlorine and of iodine. These similarities in chemistry result when different elements have similar __________.
Multiple Choice
For most atoms, when does the configuration of electrons make the atom unreactive?
Textbook Question
What are the defining characteristics of a condensation reaction? a. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is produced. b. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is used up. c. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is produced. d. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is used up.
Textbook Question
Which of the following lists the chemical bonds from weakest to strongest? a. hydrogen, covalent, ionic; b. covalent, ionic, hydrogen; c. ionic, covalent, hydrogen; d. covalent, hydrogen, ionic; e. hydrogen, ionic, covalent
