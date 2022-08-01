Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding

Hey, guys, in this video, we're going to talk about this image that we have down below right here, which is actually a map of our lesson on chemical bonding. And so notice at the very top here we have chemical bonds and all of these things that air down below are really just different types of chemical bonds that we're gonna be mentioning in our course moving forward. And so again, this image is really a map, because you can use it like a map to make predictions about where we're headed, where we're going next in our lesson. And so here's how the map works. We're gonna start at the top talking about chemical bonds, but then we'll always explore the left most branches first. So we'll talk about CO Vaillant Chemical bonds. That's what you should expect. The next lesson will be about after we talk about Covalin. Chemical bonds will continue in our lesson, talking about non polar Covalin bonds after we've explored the left most branches. Then we'll start to zoom out and explore right branches so we'll talk about polar Covalin bonds And then, of course, once we've explored all those will continue to explore the left most branches first in this order that you see here. So really, this is a map of our lesson. And really, what you'll see is that chemical bonds can really be broken up into two major categories. Co Vaillant Chemical bonds, which include non polar Covalin bonds and polar Covalin bonds. And then we also have chemical bonds that air non co violent and non co violent chemical bonds include strong electrostatic interactions like the strong guy over here in the electrocution symbol and non koval interactions also include Week Vander Wal's interactions like This Week, Little Guy over here and so moving forward in our course, we're not going to talk a lot about the week. Vander Waals interactions. You'll learn Maura about those weak Vander Waals interactions in a chemistry course, but for our biology course, we're going to focus most of our attention on these colored boxes, the co violent and the non co violent, but the ones that are strong electrostatic interactions, which include the Ionic bonds and the hydrogen bonds. Now, once again moving forward, we're gonna talk about each of these different types of bonds in their own separate video and you can use this image as a map to figure out what we're gonna talk about next. So once again and our next video, you should expect that we're gonna talk about CO Vaillant Chemical bonds. So I'll see you all in that next lesson video.

