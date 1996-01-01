Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem which one of the following is an incorrect statement about leidos times. And so remember that we're looking for the incorrect statement among our answer choices and also recall from previous videos while lies enzymes are and what their function is. And just in case you forgot, let me just quickly remind you so that we can solve this problem. Well like enzymes are enzymes actually that are present in humans or in their body secretions and these enzymes are able to perform hydraulic sis hei dialysis is a reaction that is able to break down certain compounds by yielding of water. So now that we know this let's just go over answer choices so that we can solve this question beginning by answer choice. A So it is an enzyme found in human saliva and tears as we saw here they are found in secretions and saliva and tears are actually secretions. So it is a true statement and we're going to cancel it out because we're looking for the incorrect statement. Now let's move on. It paralyzes the hydraulics sis of beta one for glock, acidic linkages in peptidoglycan. So since these little games are able to perform high jealous sis, this is actually a correct statement as well and we're going to cancel it out now it protects us from bacterial infections. Now I want you to recall since we're talking about bacteria, what is present in the cell wall or the cell membrane of bacteria. And it is this better one for like aesthetic linkages or this peptidoglycan. Now since license Times are able to break down peptidoglycan, they're going to be able to protect us from bacterial infections that they're going to break down the cell membrane of these bacterias and they're going to kill them in in the process protecting us. And so it is actually a correct statement as well and we're going to cancel it out. Then this all left us with the fact that it digest bacterial DNA. As we saw here, It doesn't digest the bacterial DNA. It actually digest their cell membrane or this peptidoglycan. So we're going to highlight this because it is actually an incorrect answer choice on the mechanism of how license Times protect us against bacteria. So that is going to be the final answer to our question. And I really hope this video helped you.

