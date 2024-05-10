4. Biomolecules
Carbohydrates
Which of the following chemical formulas represents that of a simple carbohydrate?
a) C2H2O2.
b) C6H12O6.
c) C5H4O3.
d) C3H6O9.
Monosaccharides are linked together via a ______________ reaction, forming a _____________bond.
a) Hydrolysis ; Glycosidic.
b) Dehydration synthesis ; Hydrogen.
c) Hydrolysis ; Peptide.
d) Dehydration synthesis ; Glycosidic.
e) Hydrolysis ; Hydrogen.
Which of the following chemical reactions results in energy release when glycosidic bonds are broken?
a) Condensation reaction.
b) Dehydration synthesis reaction.
c) Hydrolysis reaction.
d) Hydrogen bonding.
Animal cells store energy in the form of _________, and plant cells store energy in the form of ___________.
a) Sucrose ; glucose.
b) Disaccharides ; monosaccharides.
c) Starch ; glycogen.
d) Cellulose ; chitin.
e) Glycogen ; starch.
Which polysaccharide is an important component in the structure of lobsters and insects?
a) Chitin.
b) Cellulose.
c) Starch.
d) Glycogen.
e) Polypeptides.
Cows can derive nutrients from cellulose because a. they produce enzymes that recognize the shape of the glucose-glucose bonds and hydrolyze them. b. they re-chew their cud to break down cellulose fibers. c. their digestive tract contains microorganisms that can hydrolyze the bonds of cellulose. d. they convert cellulose to starch and can digest starch.