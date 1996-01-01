Hello everyone here we have a question asking us at which site of M. R. N. A. Is the realism recruited to initiate the translation process. A. The promoter the promoter is a region of D. N. A. Upstream of a gene where relevant proteins bind to initiate transcription of that gene. So A. Is incorrect. Be start code on. This is where the ribosome is recruited to the messenger RNA to begin translation. So B. Is correct. But let's look at our other options see terminator. This is the region of D. N. A. That includes the sequence that codes for the R. H. O binding site in the M. R. N. A. And it is the actual transcription stop point. So C. Is incorrect. The a site that a site is the region of a rib, A zone that is a binding site for charge T. RNA molecules during protein synthesis. So D. Is incorrect. So our answer here is the start code on. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts