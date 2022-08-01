3) Termination of Translation

in this video, we're going to talk about the third and final step of translation, which is the termination of translation. And so, of course, termination means to put something to an end. And so during termination, the process of translation will be coming to an end. And so, during the termination of translation, a stop code on is going to reach the ribosomes, a site, and that is going to trigger a release factor protein to bind. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can see that we have our growing poly peptide chain here and here. What we have is the next coat on. But this code on notice is a stop code on U G. At. And so the stop code on is not going to be associated with a Trn A. Instead, the stop code on is going to trigger a release factor protein this orange protein to bind. And so when the release factor protein is bound, it's going to trigger a Siris of events. First, the poly peptide chain is going to be cleaved and released from the T r n A. And so you can see that the tiara over here is no longer bound to the poly peptide chain over here as it was over here in this side. And so what we end up getting is our final poly peptide chain is right here at this position that is going to be released. And also the entire translation assembly is going to come apart as well. Uh, due to this release factor, and so the release factor gets the release, The Mara is released, the small and large rival zonal complex are going to disassociate from each other. And again, uh, the final protein chain poly peptide chain is also released. And so that terminates the entire process of translation. And so this year concludes our breathe lesson on the termination of translation and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've talked about here and the steps of translation as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

