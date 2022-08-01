1) Initiation of Translation

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the steps of translation and so very similarly to transcription. The process of translation also consists of three steps and they are named the same as their named in transcription. So it starts with the initiation process and then it moves on into the elongation process. And then last but not least, it moves on to the termination process. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these three steps of translation in their own separate videos, starting with the initiation process. And so, in the initiation of translation, of course, we know initiation just means the start or the beginning of the process. And during the initiation of translation, it turns out that the small Ribas almost sub unit of the rib zone is actually first going to bind to the messenger RNA and a T Arna before the large drivers almost sub unit even comes into play and binds. And so if we take a look at our image down below at the initiation of translation, noticed that at the very beginning the small ride is almost sub unit which we're showing you here is going to bind to the messenger RNA, the M r N a first and the messenger RNA uh, eyes, then going to associate with the t r n a that you see here. And so the small right is almost sub unit is going to bind to the messenger RNA and the t r n A. Before this large rivals almost sub unit. Over here, the large rivals almost sub unit even comes into play. And so that's really the sequence of events here. The small ride was almost sub unit binding to the Mara and then the tiara. And then lastly, here, the large drivers almost sub unit is the last component to come into play during initiation. Now, one thing to note is that, of course, the Amarna, the messenger RNA, is going to contain the co dons the three nucleotide sequences. And so the very first coat on is going to be the start. Code on is what's known as the start coat on, and the start coat on is going to be a you g a. U G is the start code on that specifies Thea amino acid meth une or M E T. And so the start code on a U. G that specifies the amino acid meth inning is going to initiate the start of translation during this initiation process. And so what you'll notice here is that here in the m r n A, we have the code on a U. G. And this is going to be the start code on. And, of course, the code on are going to specify amino acids through the T Arnas. The transfer RNAs, which are going to have antique Oden's that air complementary to the code on. And so the tiara, of course, is going to be a charged tr nay that is attached to an amino acid. And this amino acid this that corresponds with the start coat on is going to be Matthiasson in which is abbreviated as M e t. Until we can put em e t in here. And so that is going to be the first amino acid in the chain of the poly peptide chain. Now it turns out that the initiation of translation is actually can be quite a complex process. It actually involves several proteins that are called initiation factors, which were actually not showing you here in this image. Um, and translation. The initiation requires energy as well, which we are showing you the energy here. Uh, thio remind you that it does require energy. And so, ultimately, at the end of, uh, the initiation of translation, we have the complete intact ribs, um, bound to the messenger RNA and the very, very first tr in a that corresponds with start coat on on the amino acid. Matheny. And so this here concludes our introduction to the initiation of translation and the steps of translation. And we'll be able to talk Maura about these steps of translation as we move forward in our course, continuing with elongation. And then, of course, ending with termination. So I'll see you all in our next video.

