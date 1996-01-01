Evaluate the following statements regarding tracheids and vessel elements. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Both tracheids and vessel elements are specialized for water conduction.
T/F Both tracheids and vessel elements have pits.
T/F Vessel elements have perforation plates but tracheids do not.
T/F Tracheids and vessel elements have to be alive in order to transport water.
Hello everyone here. We have a question asking us after the transcription process, the M. RNA undergoes splicing before it exits the nucleus. What happens during the splicing process? During the splicing process? The M. RNA is converted into mature M. RNA before leaving the nucleus. This happens by the splicing process in which non coding regions or the introns are removed, leaving only the proton protein coding regions or the exxons. So our answer is a introns are removed, leaving only the exxons. Thank you for watching. Bye.