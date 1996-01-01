Hello everyone here. We have a question asking us after the transcription process, the M. RNA undergoes splicing before it exits the nucleus. What happens during the splicing process? During the splicing process? The M. RNA is converted into mature M. RNA before leaving the nucleus. This happens by the splicing process in which non coding regions or the introns are removed, leaving only the proton protein coding regions or the exxons. So our answer is a introns are removed, leaving only the exxons. Thank you for watching. Bye.

