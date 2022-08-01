in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on eukaryotic RNA processing and splicing, and so recall that we mentioned in some of our previous lesson videos that, unlike pro carry attic Marna, it turns out that you carry ah, tick Marina is going to require further modification upon transcription termination. And that's because eukaryotic organisms upon transcription termination. The Mara is not fully mature. It's a premature Marna, otherwise termed a pre m Arna. And so this pre mRNA that's originally formed in Eukaryotic Organisms is the Eukaryotic Marna, before modification via our DNA processing and splicing. And so are in a processing and splicing are just these eukaryotic processes that convert this premature Marna or pre mRNA into a fully mature Marna that's actually ready for translation. And again, this is on Lee, a process that applies to eukaryotic organisms not too pro carry attic organisms. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice over here on the left hand side, this is representing the premature Mara or the pre M R N A that's originally formed during Eukaryotic transcription. But this pre M R A is premature. It's not ready for translation. In order to prepare this pre mRNA for translation, it has to undergo Arna processing and splicing, and so are in a processing and splicing are going to be these eukaryotic processes that help convert the pre M Arna into a modified version of the M R N A. That is ready and fully mature and ready for translation. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about exactly what's entailed in our DNA processing and an RNA splicing toe. Help convert the pre Amarna to this modified Mara over here, and so we'll get to talk more about that as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

