15. Gene Expression
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
Multiple Choice
The regions in DNA & RNA that encode actual gene products are known as:
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotes, which mechanism operates after transcription, but before translation of mRNA into protein?
Multiple Choice
Two different proteins with mostly different structures are translated from two different mRNAs. These mRNAs, however, were transcribed from the same gene. Which mechanism could best account for this?
Multiple Choice
What is a key difference between eukaryotic and prokaryotic gene expression?
Textbook Question
Which of the following is true of RNA processing? (A) Exons are cut out before mRNA leaves the nucleus. (B) Nucleotides are added at both ends of the RNA. (C) Ribozymes may function in the addition of a 5′ cap. (D) RNA splicing adds a poly-A tail to the mRNA.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not true of RNA processing? a. Exons are cut out before mRNA leaves the nucleus. b. Nucleotides may be added at both ends of the RNA. c. Ribozymes may function in RNA splicing. d. RNA splicing can be catalyzed by spliceosomes.
Textbook Question
Biologists have investigated how fast pre-mRNA splicing occurs by treating cells with a toxin that blocks the production of new pre-mRNAs, then following the rate of splicing of the pre-mRNAs that were transcribed before adding the toxin. Why is addition of a toxin important in this study?
