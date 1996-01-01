15. Gene Expression
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing Practice Problems
15. Gene Expression
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the introduction of certain toxins, such as PR toxins, help investigate the speed of pre-mRNA splicing?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
After the transcription process, the mRNA undergoes splicing before it exits the nucleus. What happens during the splicing process?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not included in the functions of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ______________ of eukaryotic cells separates transcription and translation in both space and time.