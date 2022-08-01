in this video, we're going to introduce the octet role Now. The octet role is really just a roll of thumb that says that Adam's arm or stable and less reactive when their valence shells are fully occupied. And so recall from our last lesson video that the first energy shell will hold up to a maximum of just two electrons. But the second energy shell will hold up to a maximum of eight electrons. And really, this eight electron maximum is where this octet is coming from with the octet role. And most of the simple atoms that will be talking about an hour biology course are going to apply to this octet role. But really, the main take away here of the octet rule is that Adams Air going to be less reactive when their outer valence shells are fully occupied are full. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better idea of this octet role, and so notice that here in the middle, what we have is an electron thes little blue circles that you see throughout our image represent electrons, and so this represents some electron that wants to react And so what you'll see is that on the left we have an Adam, and on the right, we have another Adam. And so what you'll notice is that the dinner table here with the Thanksgiving turkey represents the nucleus of these atoms and then revolving around the nucleus. What we have are the electrons. And so we're specifically focusing on the second energy shell here, which we know holds up to a maximum of eight electrons and so notice that the electrons that have an open slot in their energy shells are going to be more likely to react. And so you can see that this Adam over here because it does have an open slot that's available, it says, Yeah, there is a spot for you here, and so it will react with other electrons from other atoms. However, this Adam over here notice has a full octet of electrons. And because it is full, it says, Nope, Werfel, and they do not react with other electrons from other atoms. So the idea, once again, is that Adam's gonna be less reactive when their valence shells are full, like this one has a full octet and its second shell, so it's going to be much less reactive, and it will not react with other electrons that want to react. And so really, that's the main take away here of the octet rule, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice in our next few videos, so I'll see you guys there.

