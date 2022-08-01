in this video, we're going to talk about atomic structure or the structure of atoms. Now, Adams are made up of three subatomic particles, each with their own characteristic charge mass and location within the atom. Now notice. Over here we have this table that gives you information on the three sub atomic particles that make up an Adam. And so those three subatomic particles are protons, neutrons and electrons. Now, when it comes to the electric charge of a proton, it's actually going to be plus one. So it has a positive charged. And so you can think that the P here in Proton is for the P and positively charged. Now, when it comes to the electric charge of the neutron, the neutron is going to be, as its name implies neutral, meaning that it has a neutral electric charge of zero, and so its electric charge is going to be zero. Now, when it comes to the electron and its electric charge, it's going to have a negative one electric charge. And so the way that you can think about it is electron kind of sounds like getting electrocuted, and getting electrocuted is definitely not something positive it's something negative, and that's how you can remember that it's gonna have a negative one charge. Now, when it comes to the mass of subatomic particles, the subatomic particles are so incredibly small that it doesn't really make a lot of sense to measure their mass in pounds or ounces or kilograms or grams. Even they're so small that the scientists have come up with a new unit to measure their mass. And that unit is called the Atomic Mass unit. Or am you for short Now, protons having Atomic Mass unit of one neutrons also have an atomic mass unit of one. However, electrons are going to be different. Electrons have a mass that is so incredibly small that it's practically negligible, meaning that we can pretty much ignore its mass and just round it off to say that it is zero and so we can go ahead and say that the electron has an atomic mass unit of zero. Now, in terms of the location of these subatomic particles within the atom, you can see that the proton is found within the nucleus of the atom. The neutron is also found within the nucleus of the atom however, the electrons once again are going to be different. Instead of being found within the nucleus, the electrons are going to be found orbiting the nucleus or revolving around the nucleus. And so, if we take a look at our image over here, you can see that we're showing you the image of a carbon atom right here. And notice that the nucleus is indicated with the purplish background. And so notice that within the nucleus we have these positively charged protons that look like this. And then we also have these neutral gray circles that represent the neutrons, and both the protons and the neutrons are found packed within the nucleus of the atom. Just like what we see here, however, noticed that the electrons which are these little blue circles, uh, they are not found within the nucleus. Instead, the electrons are going to be found orbiting the nucleus in these electron shells that we see here. Now, we'll talk more about these electron shells as we move forward in our course. But for now, what you guys should know are the subatomic particles are protons, neutrons and electrons. You should know their characteristic electric charge. Their characteristic atomic mass unit and the location of each subatomic particle. And so this year concludes our introduction to atomic structure, and as we move forward, we'll be able to get some practice, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts