2. Chemistry
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
A proton ___________:
a) Has one positive charge.
b) Has one AMU.
c) Is found in the nucleus of the atom.
d) Only a and b are true.
e) a, b, and c are true.
The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is:
a) 24.
b) 8.
c) 16.
d) 4.
e) 2.
How many valence electrons does an atom with five total electrons have?
a) 5.
b) 7.
c) 3.
d) 2.
e) 1.
Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?
a) They represent regions around the nucleus in which the electrons orbit.
b) The shells closest to the nucleus contain electrons with higher energy.
c) They contain electrons of the same energy.
d) a and b only.
e) a and c only.
A neon atom (Ne) is unreactive for which of the following reasons?
a) It has 7 valence electrons.
b) It has 8 valence electrons.
c) Its valence shell is full of electrons.
d) It has 20 valence electrons.
e) b and c only.
How many electrons does an Oxygen atom need to fulfill the octet rule by filling its valence shell?
a) 8.
b) 4.
c) 1.
d) 2.
e) 6.
A neutral atom of chlorine has an atomic number of 17. It has __________ electrons in its third shell.
How many electrons would be present in the valence shell of a sulfur atom (atomic number 16, mass number 32)?