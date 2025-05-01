Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter Practice Problems

Calculate the atomic mass (to two decimal places) for an element that has two stable isotopes: 98.9% abundance with mass 12 amu and 1.1% abundance with mass 13 amu. Round to two decimal places. a t o m i c m a s s = 0.989 × 12 + 0.011 × 13 atomic mass = 0.989 \(\times\) 12 + 0.011 \(\times\) 13