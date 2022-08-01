Mitochondria Structure

in this video, we're going to talk about mitochondrial structure, and so mitochondria in textbooks. They're always shown with the same typical shape, which is this being type of shape that you see down below in our image. But in reality, it turns out that mitochondria they could actually vary in their shape, and they're not always being shaped. They can be all kinds of different shapes and also mitochondria. They have their own set of ribosomes as well as their own set of D N A and the ribosomes. They are independent from the ribosomes that air found throughout the rest of the cell. And the DNA that's found in the mitochondria is also independent of the DNA found in the rest of the cells, such as the nuclear DNA. Now, when it comes to mitochondrial structure, they actually have several different structures and regions that we should be aware about. So the first thing that you should know about their structures that mitochondria have two membranes, not just one membrane. They have two membranes, they have an outer membrane, and then they also have ah folded inner membrane. And the folded inner membrane, of course, is gonna have folds in it, and the folds in the inner membrane are called Crist A. And so we'll be able to see that down below when we get to our image. Now the region that's in between the two membranes, the outer mitochondrial membrane and the inner mitochondrial membrane. That region that's in between the two is called the inter membrane space, and so we'll be able to see that down below in our image as well. And then, of course, the Matrix is specifically referring to another region within the mitochondria, and it's the region that's within the inner membrane. And so the region that's within the inner membrane contains enzymes, ribosomes and mitochondrial DNA. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of mitochondrial structure. So the first thing to note is that the mitochondria are going to have to membranes and outer membrane, but also a folded inner membrane. So the outer membrane, which I'll put here in red, would be the membrane that s'more simple. There's no folds in the outer membrane, but when you take a look at the inner membrane, which I'll highlight here in green, the folded inner membrane would be this, uh, structure that you see right here and so you'll see that it creates all of these folds. I'm gonna use a different color so you could see a little bit easier. You could see that it creates all of these folds in here, Um, and the inner membrane. It's not really just rounded and smooth that's folded. It's highly folded, Okay, And those folds that you see in the inner membrane are called Chris Stay, and the space that's in between the outer membrane and the inner membrane is called the inter membrane space. So it's the region between the two membranes, and then the matrix is referring to the region that's within the inner membrane. And so the matrix here is colored with a blue color throughout this image that's referring to the Matrix. And so the Matrix contains enzymes, ribosomes and mitochondrial DNA. So if we zoom into the matrix here, which will notice is that it contains enzymes which we're showing you are represented here in the image. Uh, they also contain ribosomes, which are represented as thes green circles in the image, and they also contain mitochondrial DNA, which is circular in its shape on DSO this year really concludes mitochondrial structure and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned here as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

