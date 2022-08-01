root growth occurs in three areas, which were found behind the protective covering called the root cap. This protects the A pickle. Marist, um, and amazingly senses gravity so that the plant knows which direction to grow its roots in. It also secretes a lubricating Polly Sacha ride that allows the growing route to push through the soil more easily. Now these three areas are known as the zone, sometimes called area. You know it doesn't really matter what term you want to use their zone area, whatever. But it's the zone of cellular division on this is where the A pickle and primary mayor stems air found, and this is where cells air actively dividing. We also have behind that the zone of elongation. This is where these primary Mary stem tissues, or rather, tissues derived from the primary mary stems are elongated, actually elongate by swelling with water. And this swelling with water provides force to actually push the root cap through the soil so the root cap is actually forced through the soil by the swelling of the cells in the zone of elongation. Pretty incredible, huh? Then you have, lastly, what's called the zone of cellular maturation. Basically, this is where the cells go. Thio complete their differentiation into whatever tissue type they're going to become, you know, like dermal vascular, ground tissues, whatever. And it's it's actually from this area that we see these epidermal outgrowths called root hairs. These are super important there, the sites of water and nutrient absorption. And here, in our diagram, you can see all of these areas labeled. We have our Route Kappa at the bottom. Then behind that the area of cell division find that elongation and lastly, the area of cell differentiation, or zone of cell maturation. It's the same thing. So this is also the same Aziz zone of maturation. And this is the area where you'll find the root hairs growing. All right, looking over here, we can see some of the particular primary marry stems we covered and they've been labeled. So of course as we saw in the last page, that central area is going to be our here. It's labeled vascular Camby. Um, I want you guys to think of this as our pro Camby. Um and also we have our proto derm on the outside. And then, of course, the ground marry stem in between those two layers looking down at this think image here. Um, it's a really nice picture of the route cap. That's basically what we're looking at here. This is really just a route cap photo and what I want you to notice. Here's the root cap, right? It's this this area in here. Notice all of these dead cells slough ing off the route cap in this last external area that's marked by the number four there, right as the root cap. Rather, as the root grows and extends the root cap is actually going to slough off the dead cells. Um, now, lastly, I just want to turn your attention to this image behind my head. Get out of the way. Here. You can see our route ape Marist n labeled in this area. It's, of course, found behind our route cap. And I also want you to notice all of these internal tissues, right. So here in red and blue, that's our vascular tissue. That's our zeile. Um, and it's actually the red stuff Is the flow in there? So put that in red asylum and flow. Um, And then, of course, we also have our ground tissues in thes layers here. That's our ground tissue. So really, all I want you to see is how in the root, how the root grows, how those primary marry stems are, how they're found, how they're located in there. And then, of course, the tissues that they're going to develop into all right with that, let's flip the page and talk about secondary growth.

