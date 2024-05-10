33. Plant Anatomy
Growth
If you wanted to plant a flowering plant in your yard that would bloom every spring, which of the following should you choose?
Which example below is the site of primary growth that results in the plant's increasing in height?
Some plants grow by primary and secondary mechanisms. Choose the correct description of a mechanism and its result.
Lateral roots in seed plants are initiated by cell divisions in the __________.
If you pound a nail into a tree 1 meter off the ground and come back to find it in 20 years, what will it be?
Annual rings in wood are evidence that in climates with a single annual growing season, the __________ divides actively when water is plentiful and temperatures are suitable for growth and ceases to divide when water is scarce and the weather is cold.
Most of the growth of a plant body is the result of a. cell differentiation. b. morphogenesis. c. cell division. d.cell elongation.
Heartwood and sapwood consist of a. bark. b. periderm. c. secondary xylem. d. secondary phloem.
Which statement concerning grafting is correct? a. Stocks and scions refer to twigs of different species. b. Stocks and scions must come from unrelated species. c. Stocks provide root systems for grafting. d. Grafting creates new species.
The phase change of an apical meristem from the juvenile to the mature vegetative phase is often revealed by a. a change in the morphology of the leaves produced. b. the initiation of secondary growth. c. the formation of lateral roots. d. the activation of floral meristem identity genes.
The vascular cambium gives rise to (A) all xylem. (B) all phloem. (C) primary xylem and phloem. (D) secondary xylem and phloem
Suppose a flower had normal expression of genes A and C and expression of gene B in all four whorls. Based on the ABC hypothesis, what would be the structure of that flower, starting at the outermost whorl? a. carpel-petal-petal-carpel b. petal-petal-stamen-stamen c. sepal-carpel-carpel-sepal d. sepal-sepal-carpel-carpel
Which of the following arise(s), directly or indirectly, from meristematic activity? a. secondary xylem b. leaves c. dermal tissue d. all of the above
DRAW IT On this cross section from a woody eudicot, label a growth ring, late wood, early wood, and a vessel element. Then draw an arrow in the pith-to-cork direction.
