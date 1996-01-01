Growth Practice Problems
Given the following descriptions, identify the incorrect statement/s:
P. Acid rain is very harmful because it reduces primary and secondary growth in plants
Q. Etiolation in plants results from light stress
R. Chlorosis is due to nutrient stress
S. Galls in plants are formed in response to water stress
Given the following descriptions, identify the option which does not include the impact(s) of acid rain on the growth and development of plants:
1. Acid rain can wash out the mineral nutrients from the soil
2. Acid rain destroys cell walls and weakens the plant
3. Acid rain causes stone cancer
4. Acid rain causes a decrease in wood formation
In areas with high elevations, acidic fog and clouds can strip the nutrients from trees' foliage, leaving them with brown or dead leaves. The destruction of leaves will directly affect the:
Meristem protection is vital to ensure the long-term survival of plants in extreme environments. In a freezing environment, which of the following plant parts is the most resistant?
An experiment was conducted to investigate the effect of simulated acid rain on plants. A mixture of sulfuric acid, nitric acid, and distilled water was used as acid rain. The pH of the prepared mixtures is 2.0, 3.0. 4.0, 5.0, and 6.0. After the treatment, it was observed that the chlorophyll content of the control (pH 7) is significantly higher than those with acid treatments. The plant height decreased significantly at all acidity levels with respect to the control set; the highest reduction was observed at pH 2.0. Which of the following describes the relationship between plant growth and pH?
Acid rain at 4.0 pH or less can decrease leaf water content, destroy chloroplast structure, and decrease chloroplast ATP synthase activity. What is the general effect of acid rain on the plant's growth?
A young tree measured 20 inches tall. After 2 years, it reached 26 inches. What is the percent increase in the tree's height after 2 years?
An increase in the length of the plant body is termed primary growth. It is the result of cell division in the _________.
Which of the following is the correct arrangement of secondary growth parts from the inner bark to the outer bark?
Plant grafting is a technique used to connect two plant segments together, specifically, the scion and ______.
Based on the ABC hypothesis, class A genes affect the ____ and petals of the flower.
Using a light microscope, a botanist observed the following components in a cross-section of a stem:
1. Cortex
2. Epidermis
3. Pith
4. Vascular cambium
5. Primary xylem and primary phloem
Identify the incorrect statement about these parts: