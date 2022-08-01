in this video, we're going to talk about some features of bacterial cells, which we know are pro carry attic cells that do not have a nucleus. Now bacteria are actually the most abundant and the most diverse organisms on earth. And that's because bacteria are the most ancient organisms on earth. They're the ones that have been around the longest. Now, bacterial DNA is specifically circular and its shape and again because bacteria are pro carry attic and they do not have a nucleus. The circular DNA is going to be found in a region that's called the new Clee oId. And so the nuclear oId is just the name of the specific region where the bacteria's circular DNA can be found. Now bacteria, like all cells, have structures that air called ribosomes and ribosomes will get to talk more about these later in our course. But really, what you need to know is that ribosomes are found in every single cell, and ribosomes are specifically used for building proteins. Now, once again, all cells have ribosomes, including bacteria. But bacteria specifically have really, really small ribosomes that we call 70 s ribosomes and the S. Here is something that we're not gonna worry about in our courses. Just a unit. Uh, that's referring to the size here of the ribs. Um, and the 70 here is just the number that goes along with the unit now, bacteria, they have really small ribosomes. And when bacteria divide or multiply into more cells, they divide by a process that's known as binary vision. And so binary fission is a simple process in, uh, with respect to how eukaryotic cells divide, which is a much more complex process. So let's take a look at our image down below so that we can clear some of these things up. So notice that we're showing you the bacterial cell here and notice that the d n a. That we see right here. This blue circle represents this circular DNA that bacteria have, and the circular DNA is found in the region called the nuclear oId. And so, once again, the nuclear oId is just the region where the circular DNA can be found within bacteria. Now, also noticed that throughout the cell we have all of these orange dots and these orange dots represent Reiber zone. So notice that we're zooming in here So one of these orange dots and, uh, ribosomes again. We'll talk Maura about them later in our course, but basically, they are specific for building proteins. And so all cells have ribosomes. But once again, bacteria, they have really, really small ribosomes that we call 70 s ribosomes. And so this here is representing a 70 s ride is, um, a small rivals, um, that bacteria cells have. And so this here concludes our introduction to the features of bacterial cells and we'll be able to compare this to features of eukaryotic cells as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

