Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells Practice Problems
Which of the following options correctly includes all the features shared by prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
1. Presence of nucleus
2. Presence of cell wall
3. Presence of membranous organelles
4. Presence of DNA
A cell was studied under an electron microscope. The following features were observed in the cell:
1. No membrane-bound organelles
2. Absence of nucleus
3. Presence of 70S ribosomes in the cytoplasm
Based on the above features, the cell under investigation was probably
Surface-volume ratios are critical for nutrient exchange between cells and their surroundings. Cells are microscopic in order to maintain the _______ surface-volume ratios needed to ______ the rate of exchange of substances.
In all cells, the cytoplasm is surrounded by the _______, whereas the _____ is found outside the plasma membrane of a plant cell.
A biologist was examining a cell under an electron microscope. He observed that the cell contained a nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. The cell under observation was probably:
___ are the long filamentous protein structures located at the surface of bacterial cells allowing them to colonize specific surfaces.
In eukaryotic cells, the DNA is stored within the ____ while in prokaryotic cells, the DNA is stored in the ______.
Which of the following is correct with respect to the membranes of eukaryotic cells?