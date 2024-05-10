5. Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Multiple Choice
Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?
Multiple Choice
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics: (1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the simplest collection of matter that can live?
Multiple Choice
Consider two cells with the same volume but with very different surface areas due to differences in their shapes. The cell with the larger surface area is likely to __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures is found in eukaryotic but not prokaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
A substance moving from outside the cell into the cytoplasm must pass through __________.
Multiple Choice
In terms of cellular function, what is the most important difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
Bacterial cells are prokaryotic. Unlike a typical eukaryotic cell, they __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following features do prokaryotes and eukaryotes have in common?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is/are likely to limit the maximum size of a cell?
Textbook Question
Which of the following clues would tell you whether a cell is prokaryotic or eukaryotic? a. the presence or absence of a rigid cell wall b. whether or not the cell is partitioned by internal membranes c. the presence or absence of ribosomes d. Both b and c are important clues.
Textbook Question
What four cellular components are shared by prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Textbook Question
Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells . a. contain DNA; b. have a plasma membrane; c. are considered to be alive; d. have a nucleus; e. are able to evolve
Textbook Question
In what ways do the internal membranes of a eukaryotic cell contribute to the functioning of the cell?
Textbook Question
Is this statement true or false? 'Animal cells have mitochondria; plant cells have chloroplasts.' Explain your answer, and describe the functions of these organelles.
Textbook Question
Describe the structure of the plasma membrane of an animal cell. What would be found directly inside and outside the membrane?
Textbook Question
Imagine a spherical cell with a radius of 10 μm. What is the cell's surface area in μm2? Its volume, in μm3? (Note: For a sphere of radius r, surface area = 4πr2 and volume = 4/3πr3. Remember that the value of π is 3.14.) What is the ratio of surface area to volume for this cell? Now do the same calculations for a second cell, this one with a radius of 20 μm. Compare the surface-to-volume ratios of the two cells. How is this comparison significant to the functioning of cells?
