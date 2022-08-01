Cardiac Cycle

Now let's put together everything we've just talked about into one concise package. So let's begin with Dia stole, which is again the relax ation of the ventricles and atria, which is going to cause them to fill up with blood. All right, that's what we're seeing here, right? The ventricles and Atria are going to fill with blood. Then, as we can see in our E k G signal, the S a node is going to initiate the action potential. And that's going to cause the atria to contract or atrial Sistol, if you will. We have atrial Sistol, which means that our right Atria and Left Atria are going to empty their blood into the ventricles. We could see that happening there now, before our ventricles contract. Remember, there's a slight delay and you can actually see that in the signals. This little like flattening right there. That's the slight delay of the A V node, right? Delaying the action potential, which is going to allow the Atria two completely empty into the ventricles now insist All remember, the action potential is going to start at the bottom of the ventricles and move up through the parking. Gee, fibers. This causes the ventricles to contract and push blood into the arteries. And R E K G. That's this big, deep polarization. That's the fancy science term for it. There, it's, you know, the big electrical signal right there. That's that big ventricle contraction. And you can see that happening in these images. Here we have our ventricles, super full of blood looks, left ventricle. These guys air super full of blood in this image right here. And then we're going to get contraction in this image, right? Those ventricles, they're getting squeezed, and they're gonna push the blood into the arteries. Those are, of course, the pulmonary artery. And this guy right here, the aorta. So after that, we're going to have Relax ation, right? Go back to Dia. Stole after Sistol. And that's going to cause the atria and then, eh, ventricles to fill back up with blood. And that relax ation could be seen on the E k G here at the tail end. Now, this whole process is again called the cardiac cycle, and we like to measure it in certain ways. I mean, we look at the electrical signals with the KGB, but sometimes we want to know about, uh, other facets of the cardiac cycle, one of which is cardiac output. And this is going to be the volume of blood that's pumped per minute by the ventricle. So this is a rate of volume per minute, and it's basically looking at two measurements and putting them together. Those measurements are heart rate, which is heart beats per minute or beats per minute. And you know, this is often written, for example, in music as BPM, Right? If you like that electronic like dance music, you want those high bpm, you know, obviously our heart rate we don't want Thio be too high. But a very interesting thing to note is our heart rate is around 60 beats per minute, right? They beat every second and A and dance music Some of the most popular dance music is actually at about 120 beats per minute. Double the heart rate, right, So kind of an interesting thing to take note of how you know something is obscure is like or abstracted from nature as Elektronik music still is grounded in biology, right? We can't help but like things that you know, Uh, that adhere to our natural cycles, so to speak. Now getting a little distracted. Let's get back to cardiac output. The other measure that is involved is stroke volume, which is the volume of blood pumped by a single ventricle. Contraction. So this is not a rape. This is just a volume. So combining heart rate and stroke volume, you can get cardiac output and see how much of blood is being pumped per minute. Let's flip the page.

