Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
40. Circulatory System
Heart Physiology

40. Circulatory System

Heart Physiology

Guided videos.

Learn with Jason

Go to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 17 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 27 of 27 videos

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING The studies described in Module 23.6 were funded by both government agencies and major pharmaceutical and medical supply companies. NIH grants for research on heart disease total more than $1.2 billion per year. Gather more information and form an opinion on how heart disease research should be funded, whether by private enterprises such as pharmaceutical companies, donor-supported nonprofit organizations, or government agencies. Write an essay arguing your point of view.
301
views
Showing 20 of 20 practice